Jaira Burns has premiered a colorful and cute music video for her latest single “OKOKOK”. Jaira is only 21 and she is doing really good with the way she is slowly gaining momentum and finding her place in the music industry.

The young singer first burst out on the scene in 2017 with her debut single “Ugly” (you can read single review and listen to full studio version of Ugly by following the link). Now she has dropped a new single titled “OKOKOK”, which also got some colorful visual treatment. The track has clear inspirations from hip-hop and pop.

The music video is directed by Lucy Sandler. I’m sure you will enjoy as it has full potential to brighten up your morning. It’s about her boyfriend who is kind of useless. He can’t help her to change her life. She wants someone whose presence would revolutionize things and make them colorful. Jaira looks great in her colorful rock looks. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “OKOKOK” by Jaira Burns