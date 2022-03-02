‘Mozart in the Jungle’ star Lola Kirke has released a new song “Monster”. Along with the song, actress-turned-singer premiered the official music video for this new track. The track “Monster” will be included in singer’s debut album, which will hit the stores later this year.

The music video is directed by Liz Koe, who is making her debut as a director with these visuals. It’s shot in Japan.

In the music video for “Monster”, Lola explores Japan. She goes out in the night alone. She eats sushi and visits an aquarium. The music video isn’t that simple. As she explores the city, you know something is strange. Some of you may notice something unusual but it really starts getting creepy in the scene where she stands in front of the aquarium. Blood starts dripping from her clothes and you notice that she isn’t an ordinary human. The story then shows some unexpected supernatural scenes that help Lola with a supernatural ending.

The track “Monster” is an alternative country track that features some guitars and breathy vocals. The track is about someone who wants to belong. “I’m not a monster” sings Lola in the chorus. It’s about realizing how some of us can’t fit in. Despite knowing this, we can’t help them sometimes. That’s what this song is about. It’s about those who are trying to fit in and they can’t help each other but just say ‘I’m also like you’. Watch the music video below and listen to this new impressive song.

Watch Music Video "Monster" by Lola Kirke