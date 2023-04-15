Watch Music Video: “Ambiente” by J Balvin

J Balvin’s new music video “Ambiente”is a gay-themed music video. The visual supports the LGBT community and it has been getting some really encouraging reviews on YouTube ever since it made its way to the video website. In fact, the music video has become a lot more famous than the song. The reason for this popularity is simple. It’s the first ever music video supporting the LGBT community from a reggaeton artist. Isn’t that a landmark for J Balvin that the gay community should celebrate?

It’s a significant milestone considering that it’s nearly impossible for a gay reggaeton artist to enter genre. However, things seem to be changing everywhere now, including reggaeton music. We might be seeing a few gay couples in future music videos from the artists in this genre.

The music video for “Ambiente” is set on a beach where you will see J Balvin falling in love with a girl. As simple as it seems early on, it’s as complex as it could. The girl is in love with another person who happens to be a gay. She tests J Balvin with a kiss and then decides to ignore him, breaking Colombian’s heart as a result.

The music video is on a roll. With over 10 million views already, it’s already one of the most watched videos this month. I’m sure the LGBT community will also help J Balvin’s song who took a bold initiative with his music video. Watch it below.

Watch Music Video for “Ambiente” by J Balvin