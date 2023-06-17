Watch: Lana Del Rey – ‘Shades Of Cool’ video

Lana Del Rey’s much-hyped new album Ultraviolence has finally arrived, and to mark its release the US singer has shared the video for album highlight ‘Shades Of Cool’.

The video is typical Lana – very cinematic and full of 70’s California tropes – it follows our heroine’s dodgy dalliance with an older gentlemen. It’s similar in style and tone to the video for Ultraviolence lead single ‘West Coast‘.

Watch the video:

As Ultraviolence has now been released, Spotify users can get their stream on:

Ultraviolence is the follow-up to Lana Del Rey’s 2012 debut album Born To Die.