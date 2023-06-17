Lana Del Rey Shades Of COol
17 JUN

Watch: Lana Del Rey – ‘Shades Of Cool’ video

Lana Del Rey’s much-hyped new album Ultraviolence has finally arrived, and to mark its release the US singer has shared the video for album highlight ‘Shades Of Cool’.

The video is typical Lana – very cinematic and full of 70’s California tropes – it follows our heroine’s dodgy dalliance with an older gentlemen. It’s similar in style and tone to the video for Ultraviolence lead single ‘West Coast‘.

Watch the video:

As Ultraviolence has now been released, Spotify users can get their stream on:

Ultraviolence is the follow-up to Lana Del Rey’s 2012 debut album Born To Die.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

1 thought on “Watch: Lana Del Rey – ‘Shades Of Cool’ video

    BexLawrenceIOM

    (2014-06-23 - 11:39 am)

    I like this song but my fav’s are still ‘We Are Born To Die’ and ‘Lucky Ones’. She has such a unique way about her singing and production, un-like any one I have heard before.

