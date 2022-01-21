Watch Kelly Clarkson Performing “Medicine” on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson performed “Medicine” on The Voice on Tuesday night when everyone expected her to perform “Love So Soft”. It’s the lead single from 35-year old’s recently released EP. But instead of choosing it for her performance at the finale of The Voice, she opted for her second-best single.

But to be honest, she can choose just about any song from her album for the performance. It’s about her confidence that she has developed recently. This year has been so good for her. Her on-stage presence has been full of glamour and style. Her hidden diva has finally come out. There is no surprise she has 31 million fans on Spotify. People listened to her music for 14 million hours on the popular streaming network. We know this because Kelly posted these stats on social media – as we expect from a girl with her confidence and attitude. You rocked 2017 Kelly!

“Love So Soft” is a powerful anthem produced by Mick Schulz. It’s soulful and uptempo. At the live performance, Kelly’s vocals were amazing. Her performance was as good as you get. I believe Kelly has definitely developed a style of her own when it comes to ‘live’ performances. Her sublime vocals along with how she manages herself on the stage make her appearance something of a treat.

I know you are desperate to watch this killer performance. Don’t forget to have your say about it in the comments. Watch the performance below.

Watch “Medicine” Live Performance Kelly Clarkson