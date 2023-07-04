Watch Katy Perry, Niall Horan, and Noah Cyrus Perform on The Voice Australia

If you missed the recent performance of Katy Perry, Niall Horan, and Noah Cyrus on The Voice Australia, it’s your chance to watch it now. It was a huge occasion as the show had reached the grand final stage of its Season 6 run. It definitely deserved top performers. Katy Perry and others gave a wonderful performance as they performed their latest singles on the show.

The first performer was Katy Perry. She performed her latest single titled “Swish Swish”. This single is from her latest album Witness and she is already promoting it. It seemed like a really good occasion to deliver a live performance of the song. She didn’t disappoint her fans as she came our dressed in red mesh outfit and delivered a fascinating performance. She was full of energy and it all came out on the stage. She even brought a basketball net on stage to make her performance more interesting.

She didn’t disappoint her fans as she came our dressed in red mesh outfit and delivered a fascinating performance. She was full of energy and it all came out on the stage. She even brought a basketball net on stage to make her performance more interesting.

Niall Horan performed “Slow Hands”. Although he also delivered a good performance, it was nowhere close to what he should be doing with his latest single. Even on his earlier performances of this song, he cleared struggled.

Noah Cyrus performed “I’m Stuck”, which is her latest single. She sounded really good but some fans might be disappointed as they wanted her to perform “Stay Together”. You can watch all these performances below.

Watch Katy Perry Perform “Swish Swish” on The Voice Australia



Watch Niall Horan Perform “Slow Hands” on The Voice Australia



Watch Noah Cyrus Perform “I’m Stuck” on The Voice Australia

