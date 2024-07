Janelle Monae has released the video for new single ‘Dance Apocalyptic’ – the latest to be taken from her upcoming second full length album The Electric Lady.

Watch the madcap video here:

‘Dance Apocalyptic’ is the second taste we’ve had from The Electric Lady, following the storming Erykah Badu-featuring Q.U.E.E.N. The Electric Lady is out on 10 September.