Watch “Hungry” by Fergie Ft. Rick Ross ~ Music Video

Fergie is on fire these days. She dropped a new music video titled “Hungry”. Soon after releasing this MV, she premiered a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj. So she gave us an MV and a new single to feel excited about. In this post, we will be talking about her new video. I will review the new single “You Already Know” later, in a separate post.

Fergie had a really bad time when she promoted Double Dutchess album. She didn’t get the kind of reception she was expecting. The album started showing a terrible downward trend that was evident of the fact that her fans didn’t like the new music, even though they had waited a long time for it to come out.

However, she is now getting some momentum as the album release date is getting closer. She is now promoting it with her new music video and the new single with Nicki Minaj. I hope that will help her get back into her game and fans will feel excited again when they hear Fergie’s name. It will take some time but her new video is telling me that this is eventually going to happen before her album comes out.

The music video for “Hungry” is really good. It features Rick Ross. It’s not a new single but it will be only a promo track to help Fergie get her fans back for album pre-order. After watching this music video, I’m sure a lot of you would want to pre-order Fergie’s album. Watch the video below and see if you like it.

Watch “Hungry” Music Video by Fergie Featuring Rick Ross