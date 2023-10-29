Watch: The Flaming Lips cover Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’

The Flaming Lips and Tame Impala have become BFFs recently – sharing a headline tour and putting together an EP of covers of each others tracks.

The EP features Tame Impala’s versions of of the Lips’ ‘Are You A Hypnotist?’ and ‘Silver Trembling Hands’, and The Flaming Lips covers of ‘Runway, Houses, City, Clouds’ and ‘Elephant’

Today Wayne Coyne and his fellow Flaming Lips have posted their cover of Tame Impala’s Lonerism track ‘Elephant’ online.

Check it out below:

The bands will be selling their joint EP of cover versions during their autumn tour of the US.