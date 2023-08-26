Watch Emma Bunton Performing “Say You’ll Be There” with Timbaland and Nick Carter on TV

So if you have been dreaming of a TV performance by Emma Bunton, you’ve it. Although it’s not that awesome, still you get to see something from the Spice Girls’ member. The TV performance came in the hit Boy Band show on ABC. The show aired its grand finale on Thursday. The judges on this finale were Emma Bunton, Nick Carter, and Timbaland.

To give the fans something exciting, beyond performances from the finale participants, the three judges decided to put up a mega-medley. It wasn’t anything you’d remember but there was the rendition of classic “Say You’ll Be There” by Emma Bunton that caught my attention. She was really good and even did some choreography and showed us that she is still as good as she was in the Spice Girls days.

When it came to Timbaland, he brought out Rita Ora. The audience enjoyed it but the performance wasn’t that awesome. Next came the Emma who was joined by The Backstreet Boys. The boy band didn’t sound good but still you feel excited when you watch the band perform classic hit “Everybody” on TV in 2017. You don’t get to be that lucky every other day. You can watch these performances below. Don’t forget to leave a comment telling us which performance parts you enjoyed the most. Was it Emma Bunton dancing on the classic Spice Girls song or did Rita Ora excited you?

Watch Emma Bunton Performing “Say You’ll Be There” On TV