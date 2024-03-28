28 MAR
Watch: Depeche Mode – ‘Soothe My Soul’ video
Here’s the super slick and sensual video for Depeche Mode’s latest single ‘Soothe My Soul’ – which features a lot of writhing about in stylish black and white.
‘Soothe My Soul’ is taken from Depeche Mode’s new album Delta Machine – read my review of it here.
