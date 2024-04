Still no word on US rapper Azealia Banks’ highly anticipated and constantly delayed debut album Broke With Expensive Taste, but today we have been treated to a video for her latest release ‘Yung Rapunxel’.

The video, which was directed by Jam Sutton, impressively manages to live up to the frightening artwork for the single (above) by featuring a lot of dark and unsettling imagery.

Watch the video here: