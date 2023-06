Ahead of the release of their debut album Body Music on 29 July, AlunaGeorge are re-releasing their debut single ‘You Know You Like It’ (out on 22 July as an EP with ‘Bad Idea’ and some remixes).

Today the duo have revealed a new video for the track that made their name, a more conventional video compared with the highly conceptual promo for ‘Attracting Flies’ which sees them having fun in an empty swimming pool.

Check it out: