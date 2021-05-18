Watch Adam Lambert and Carrie Underwood Perform For ‘American Idol’

American Idol season finale aired couple days ago and it was obvious that the show will have a star-studded lineup of performers for the finale. Katy Perry, who is also a judge on the show, delivered a mesmerizing performance.

The other performances include “Con Calma (Remix)” by Daddy Yankee, “Unconditionally” by Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, “Knockin’ Boots” by Luke Bryan. He also performed a duet with Laci Kaye Booth. Finally, there was the performance of “Dancing On The Ceiling” by Lionel Richie.

There were many other performances, most notably, one by Adam Lambert who performed his new single on the show. This new single is titled “New Eyes” and it sounded like a hit already. He also performed “Bohemian Rhapsody”. It’s time to listen to Adam Lambert’s new track.

Listen To “New Eyes” by Adam Lambert – New Single