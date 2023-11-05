UPSAHL Premieres a New Song, “The Other Team”. Listen Here:

The American Alternative/Indie artist,”UPSAHL” recently signed with the Record label, “Arista Records” and now she has shared her first song with them titled, “The Other Team”. The song was first shared exclusively on the Billboard. Moreover, She is working on her upcoming EP which will be out in 2019 and this new song will appear on it.

Guys, I am obsessed with this new song from the very first listen and i want to thank her to give me something that I can hold on to for tonight.

It is a soft ballad where UPSAHL is slaying with her soulful vocals and I think I don’t need to tell you that. She sings about a random boy whom she likes. The song is about that our UPSAHL has met a guy and she knows that she likes him and tries to get her attention by waving at him and he waved back, but she is not sure that he waved-back exactly on her or someone else. LOL!

Oh lady, is this song kinda funny? Whatever it is, I like it.

Listen to The UPSAHL’s New Song,”The Other Team”:



Hello! It is a catchy number, isn’t it? Let us know, what do you say about the song?