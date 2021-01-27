Tori Kelly Confesses That She Loves Her Husband In Her Song “Change Your Mind”. Stream Here:

The American singer and songwriter, “Victoria Loren Kelly” who is known professionally under her stage name, “Tory Kelly” has shared a new song titled, “Change Your Mind”. She worked with the London based songwriter, “Jimmy Napes” for this new song.

Change Your Mind is a follow up to the American singer’s second studio album, “Hiding Place” which was released last year. The album produced great results and sat on the top of US Top Gospel Albums.

Tori is working on her upcoming third studio album. The forthcoming album is not given any title yet and the official releasing dates are not announced. Chang Your Time will be a part of her third LP.

Back to the new song, It is a personal song where Tori unveils that how much she loves her husband(Andre Murillo) and swears that he is the one.

Change Your Time comes with a lovely melody, It is a soft ballad with a perfect blend of acoustic and R&B music. Enjoy!

Listen to the Tori Kelly’s new song, “Change Your Mind”: