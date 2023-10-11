The Travelling Band single review – ‘Battlescars’

The Travelling Band – ‘Battlescars’

This single review was submitted by Philip Lickley, who runs the music blog .Wav Goodbye.

‘Battlescars’ is the first cut from Manchester’s Travelling Band’s second album and is the musical equivalent of a lazy sunny afternoon: pleasant, calming, almost ethereal. Very simplistic in its production, and all the better for it, it’s almost somnambulantly paced with the lead singer’s vocals washing over you.

Sounding like the Kings of Leon when they were less poppy, and not a million miles away from Mumford and Sons or Biffy Clyro, ‘Battlescars’ benefits most for its well-constructed music line, though the lyrics compliment it well even if the second verse and chorus is just repeated from the first.

If you like your guitars plinky-plonky and your music peaceful then this is perfect for you. A pleasant, soothing track that works both musically and lyrically.

Buy Battlescars from the All-Noise music store.



