The Killers to play one-off UK show in August

Las Vegas band The Killers are gearing up for the release of their new album Battleborn with a special 0ne-off UK headline show in August.

The gig, at Leeds O2 Academy on 17 August, will act as a warm-up show for the bands headline slot at V Festival the following weekend – so we can expect the first airing of a lot of their new material before they take it to the big festival stage.

Tickets for the gig in Leeds go on sale this Friday (20 July) at 9am.

Listen to first single from the new album – ‘Runaways’:



