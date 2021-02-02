The Faim Brings You a “Fire”. Stream Here:

The Australian alt-pop band, “The Faim” has shared a new song titled, “Fire”.

Fire will appear on the group’s upcoming album which is not given any title yet. The LP is supposed to be released later this year but the band has not confirmed any official releasing date for the album. Stay tuned for the latest updates of the LP.

Fire possesses a lovely melody. It is a catchy number. I love the production, and the engineering . And if I may mention here, the song was co-produced by The Faim with Linus. Linus is the producer of the Australian pop-rock band, “5 Seconds Of Summer”.

What else? vocals, man! The vocals are really heart touching. I think this new song Fire is gonna help The Faim a lot with the album.

Listen to The Faim’s new song, “Fire”:

The Faim will embark on The World Tour 2019 in support of their upcoming album. The tour starts at Think Tank, New Castle, United Kingdom on 02 of February. Here is the link to more tour details.