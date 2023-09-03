03 SEP

Watch: The Cribs release video for ‘Anna’

Wakefield’s finest The Cribs have released a video for ‘Anna’ – a track from their recent album In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull. The video, which pieces together a load of intimate photographs of the band, was directed by the bands hometown friend Martin Creed. Check it out below:

The Cribs are currently preparing for a huge 14 date tour of the UK this autumn. Full tour dates below:

The Cribs – UK tour dates

October
19 – Cardiff SWN Festival
20 – London HMV Forum
23 – Oxford Academy 2
24 – Norwich Waterfront
25 – Liverpool O2 Academy
26 – Manchester Apollo
28 – Edinburgh Haddow Fest
29 – Newcastle O2 Academy
30 – Sheffield O2 Academy

November
1 – Leicester Academy
2 – Hull University
3 – York Barbican
5 – Leamington Spa Assembly
6 – Birmingham HMV Institute


Post Author: Luke Glassford

