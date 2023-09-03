Watch: The Cribs release video for ‘Anna’

Wakefield’s finest The Cribs have released a video for ‘Anna’ – a track from their recent album In The Belly Of The Brazen Bull. The video, which pieces together a load of intimate photographs of the band, was directed by the bands hometown friend Martin Creed. Check it out below:

The Cribs are currently preparing for a huge 14 date tour of the UK this autumn. Full tour dates below:

The Cribs – UK tour dates

October

19 – Cardiff SWN Festival

20 – London HMV Forum

23 – Oxford Academy 2

24 – Norwich Waterfront

25 – Liverpool O2 Academy

26 – Manchester Apollo

28 – Edinburgh Haddow Fest

29 – Newcastle O2 Academy

30 – Sheffield O2 Academy

November

1 – Leicester Academy

2 – Hull University

3 – York Barbican

5 – Leamington Spa Assembly

6 – Birmingham HMV Institute



