The Chainsmokers premiered Official Music Video For, “This Feeling” featuring Kelsea Ballerini. Watch Now:

The American duo, “The Chainsmokers” collaborated with the American Singer and Songwriter, “Kelsea Ballerini” back in September to share a song, “This Feeling”. It was written by “Emily Warren”, “Andrew Taggart” and “Alex Pall”.

This Feeling will be a part of the Chainsmokers’ forthcoming album titled, “Sick Boy…Siren”. It will also appear on the Kelsea’s 2nd Studio Album titled, “Unapologetically”.

Now, the trio is back again and have shared the Official Music Video for their song, “This Feeling” which was directed by “Similar But Different” and was premiered via YouTube.

Well, I loved the song and I am fond of Kelsea’s vocals but has the music video made it to be a favorite? To me it’s not bad.

The visuals see Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart from the Chainsmokers and the Kelsea participating in a bike race. Yeah, You will see them having a bike race and they don’t make it to the finish line they lose it.

Watch The Music Video To The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini’s Collaboration, “This Feeling”:

The song has not gained much popularity yet and failed to find something special on the charts and I think is underrated. Let’s see if this music video helps them to secure more on the charts.