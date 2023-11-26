Tamar Braxton Surprises Her Fans By Releasing Two New Music Videos. Watch Now:

The American Singer, “Tamar Estine Herbert” better known by her name, “Tamar Braxton” has released two new music videos. One for her song, “The Makings of You” from her album, “Bluebird of Happiness” which was released back in 2017. The other video is for her song, “Love It” from the album, “Calling all Lovers” (Released back in 2015).

Well, Fans are surprised and why won’t they be so? I mean suddenly out of nowhere the American Singer has released two music videos and that too for the songs that were released ago(1 & 3 years). I mean this totally unexpected but who cares? we want it and we’ll have it.

Anyways, let’s get back to the videos. The visual to the, “The Makings for you” features the american singer and sees her spending a day with her loved once while the music video to the, “Love It” sees the hot police girl, Tamar with a dance performances that you are gonna love for sure.

Watch The Music Video To The Tamar Braxton’s, “The Makings of You”:

Watch, “Love It”: