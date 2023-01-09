Switchfoot Music Video For, “Let It Happen”. Watch Now:

The American alt rock band, “Switchfoot” has shared a new music video for their song, “Let It Happen” directed by, “Paul Kerby”. It was first premiered exclusively on Billboard and is now available on digital platforms.

‘ The song, “Let It Happen” was co-written by the Switchfoot’s members, “Jon Foreman” and “Tim Foreman” with, “Brent Kutzle”.

Let it happen will appear on the band’s upcoming eleventh studio album titled, “Native Tongue”. The album is supposed to be out on 18th of January, 2019 and comprises 14 tracks including the previously released songs, “Native Tongue”, “Voices”, “All I Need”.

Back to the new music video, it features memories that the group members have had with each other. It comes with a message that whatever came in their lives nothing could keep them apart. You are going to get into the video. Emotional!

Watch new music video to the Switchfoot’s, “Let It Happen” :

Switchfoot has planned and announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming album. The tour is title, “The North American Tour”. The tour will take place in February, March and April. Here is the link to more tour details.