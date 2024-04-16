Stream Phoenix’s new album ‘Bankrupt!’

Next week French band Phoenix are releasing Bankrupt! the follow up to their 2009 breakthough album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix.

But if you’re the type who likes to try before you buy, then iTunes are currently streaming the whole thing in full – which you can get to by clicking this link: Bankrupt! iTunes stream.

Read my review of Bankrupt! here.

Phoenix – Bankrupt! tracklist:

01. Entertainment

02. The Real Thing

03. S.O.S. In Bel Air

04. Trying To Be Cool

05. Bankrupt!

06. Drakkar Noir

07. Chloroform

08. Don’t

09. Bourgeois

10. Oblique City