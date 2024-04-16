Stream Phoenix’s new album ‘Bankrupt!’

Next week French band Phoenix are releasing Bankrupt! the follow up to their 2009 breakthough album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix.
But if you’re the type who likes to try before you buy, then iTunes are currently streaming the whole thing in full – which you can get to by clicking this link: Bankrupt! iTunes stream.
Read my review of Bankrupt! here.
Phoenix – Bankrupt! tracklist:
01. Entertainment
02. The Real Thing
03. S.O.S. In Bel Air
04. Trying To Be Cool
05. Bankrupt!
06. Drakkar Noir
07. Chloroform
08. Don’t
09. Bourgeois
10. Oblique City