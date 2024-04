Iggy Pop and his fellow punk deities The Stooges are releasing a brand new album next week – and have today released a full stream of it via NPR.

The album is called Ready To Die (no relation to a certain rap album of the same name!) and is their first for five years. In true punk style, it’s a raucously simple 10-track, 35 minute thrash along. Stream it below:

Ready To Die is out on 30 April.