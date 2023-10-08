Stream Diplo’s new ‘Revolution EP’ in full

LA producer Diplo is back with the follow-up to the successful ‘Express Yourself’ EP with ‘Revolution’, a six-track EP that features guest slots from the likes of Action Bronson, Mike Posner and Travis Porter amongst many others.

The accompanying press blurb for the EP states quite matter of factly that ‘Diplo has produced one of the most cutting edge dance EP’s in recent memory’ – which is a bold claim, but you can’t knock his confidence.

The blurb also calls Diplo the ‘king of twerk’, so maybe its all meant as an ironic joke? Who knows – it’s hard to keep up with all this post-modern pop culture these days. The EP’s actually quite good though – stream it in full below and let me know what you think: