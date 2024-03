Squarepusher has announced he will release a new digital EP on 11 March. The Enstrobia EP features tracks he recorded for last years Ufabulum album, which were included on the vinyl and double-CD versions – but now it is getting its own standalone release to coincide with Squarepusher’s show at London’s Roundhouse on 30 March.

As well as announcing Enstrobia, Squarepusher has also released the below video for EP track ‘Angel Integer’: