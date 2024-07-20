Single review: Maverick Sabre – Emotion (Ain’t Nobody)

Chaka Khan must be laughing all the way to the bank as her seminal hit ‘Ain’t Nobody’ has once more been covered / sampled, this time by Maverick Sabre on this slowed-down swaggering number. But, let’s be honest. If the song didn’t have the sample built so intrinsically into its chorus would we enjoy the song? Probably not.

Outside of his smooth cover of the famous tune, ‘Emotion’ lacks that very term. Smooth but bland, and very unadventurous for a comeback track.

It’s a good listen, but only because you like the original.

(6/10)