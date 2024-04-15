Single Review: “The Real Thing” by Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is back with a lovely country song titled “The Real Thing”. This track along with another country that Christina recorded will be part of Season 3 of famous TV series Nashville. The new episode of this TV show aired on 15 April and Xtina performed “The Real Thing” in the episode. The episode was titled “Nobody Knows But Me”. If you missed the episode but still want to see the performance, you have your chance. You will be able to watch the performance at the end of this review.

Xtina impressed everyone with her performance on “The Real Thing” by Christina Aguilera. She has been selected to perform a pop superstar in the TV series. She will also be performing “Shotgun” on another episode of the show. So there is every reason music lovers would want to catch up with this hit TV series. But even if you don’t, we will keep posting all these performances here so that you can watch them in your spare time.

“The Real Thin” is a festive track with powerful lyrics. Although it sounds like a country track, there is a lot more to this song. The track had to be a country track appearantly because of the theme of the TV show for which it was recorded. The TV show, Nashville, means ‘country music’.

“The Real Thing” by Christina Aguilera