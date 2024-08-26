Single Review – “Summer” by Calvin Harris

“18 Months” was a standout point in the illustrious career of Scottish singer, songwriter, and producer Calvin Harris. Nine songs from this album featured in Top 10 charts in the UK. From that point onwards, it was always going to be tough for Calvin Harris to come up with an album that can surpass the expectation. Now it is up to you, the audience, to listen to “Summer” by Calvin Harris and determine whether or not he has kept the promises he made in “18 Months” with his new hit “Summer”.

“Summer” is a vibrant song with euphoric chorus and heart-warming beats. The lofty beats and the mood of the song reminds of the signature beats that have helped Calvin claim the international fame for his previous records – usually a very tough period for artists with a lot of pressure to out-perform their own very best. You will hear the signature Calvin beat throughout the song, it is still enjoyable.

Watch the video below and let me know in comments if you think Calvin has started this new journey after the success of “18 Months” on the right track with this energetic singles for the summer.

