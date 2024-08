Icelandic post-rock titans Sigur Ros have unveiled a very cool ‘ever evolving’ video for latest Kveikur track ‘Stormur’.

The video is hosted at stormur.sigur-ros.co.uk and is made up of an ever changing feed of Instagram videos that have been tagged with #stormur. The above is a screengrab of some of the visuals I got, but when you go and watch it you’ll get completely different ones. Cool eh?