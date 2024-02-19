Sia on Carpool Karaoke – Watch Her Sing Her Best Songs

Sia doesn’t like to show her face and it has now been confirmed as she appeared in her signature-mask in James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke where she belted out her top hits. Carpool Karaoke has already broken records as the episode featuring Adele became the highest viewed music-related video in YouTube’s history. Sia’s fans knew something special is coming the moment they heard that Sia will be appearing in the Carpool Karaoke.

The episode started with James Cordon driving around his SUV to pick up Sia who seemed to have lost in Los Angeles neighborhood. She was wearing her signature-mask that covers her head and face, leaving only her mouth open. She even had her eyes covered, the reason she was kind of lost in the neighborhood. James had to help her to find the car and hop on. James then promised her to take her to her destination and as a reward for James, Sia decided to sing her hit singles while riding with James. James put on the radio and surprisingly all the song that went on air were Sia’s hit singles. Some of the songs that she sang include “Chandlier”, “Alive”, “Titanium” and “Diamonds”.

As they drive and Sia sings her songs, James keep probing her with his questions. He asks her about her hits, all the songs she has written for other artists and the thing with her pronunciation. To make her feel at home, James even decided to put on the Sia’s signature wig towards the end of the video. You can watch the full episode below.

Watch Sia in Carpool Karaoke with James Cordon