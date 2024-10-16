Sia Announces Track List Of Forthcoming Album “Everyday Is Christmas”

Sia just announced the track list and cover of her forthcoming seasonal album called “Everyday Is Christmas”. This will be the first time Sia is working with Atlantic Records. This is purely a holiday album including songs like “Ho Ho Ho” and “Santa’s Coming For Us”.

An entertainment newspaper spoke to Sia’s collaborator Kurstin about her coming Christmas album. Kurstin told the paper:

“She is unbelievable. I don’t know how she comes up with song lyric and melody ideas so quickly. She’s like no one else… What really blows my mind is just that she wrote these new Christmas stories, in a way and it’s kind of amazing that she did that.”

Here’s an important extract from the press release:

“The album’s lead single, “Santa’s Coming For Us,” has several counterparts on the album including other festive songs like “Candy Cane Lane,” “Ho Ho Ho,” and “Puppies Are Forever” which are anchored by ballads “Underneath The Christmas Lights,” “Snowman,” and “Snowflake.”

THE TRACK LIST

In a recent Tweet, Sia made it clear to her fans that;

“You’ll be able to pre-order “Everyday Is Christmas” beginning on 10/30. Stay tuned & prepare for many goodies along the way – Team Sia”