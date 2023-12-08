Shakira Music Video For, “Nada”. Watch Now:

The Colombian Singer, “Shakira” has shared her much anticipated muisc video to her song, “Nada”. The song is a part of her eleventh studio album, “El Dorado” which was released back in 2017 on 26th of May.

Nada is now accompanied with the official music video which was premiered via YouTube. She shared the video on the same night when she finished her “El Dorado World Tour”. So, while no one was expecting a music video from shakira, she shared one to surprise her fans.

Well, Nada is an emotional ballad, sung in Spanish and the music video is more like it. It sees the Pop Singer in an house in between the sea, discomfited by the toxic relationship she have had. You will see Shakira getting frustraded and not being able to do anything which could make her relax for a minute.

She wants to drink water but couldn’t find any, turns on the TV but it does not work and then the restless shakira gets out of the house and starts to dance on the water.

Eventually, The music video is so catchy. Shakira as always, looks stunning. I don’t like the part when she starts to dance. I mean I just don’t like her dance-moves in this video.

Watch The Music Video To Shakira’s, “Nada”: