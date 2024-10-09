Sam Smith Announces The Tour Dates of “The Thrill of It All”

Finally, the wait is over! Sam Smith has released the dates of his 2018 tour of “The Thrill of It All” recently. The British singer will start his tour from Toronto, Canada on 18th June and end on September 18th. The dates are out only for US, Canada and UK only. However, the Europe tour dates will be announced soon.
The tickets for the public will be available from October 12, 2017.
THE DATES
June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
June 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
June 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
July 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 14 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
July 25 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey
July 27 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
August 14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
August 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
August 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 31 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Sept. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
Sept. 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Sept. 5 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Sept. 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Sept. 8 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
Sept. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sept. 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome