Sam Smith Announces The Tour Dates of “The Thrill of It All”

Finally, the wait is over! Sam Smith has released the dates of his 2018 tour of “The Thrill of It All” recently. The British singer will start his tour from Toronto, Canada on 18th June and end on September 18th. The dates are out only for US, Canada and UK only. However, the Europe tour dates will be announced soon.

The tickets for the public will be available from October 12, 2017.

THE DATES

June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

June 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

June 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

July 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 14 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

July 25 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey

July 27 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

August 14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

August 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 31 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Sept. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

Sept. 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Sept. 5 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Sept. 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Sept. 8 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

Sept. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sept. 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome