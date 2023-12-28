Sabrina Carpenter Music Video For, “Paris”. Watch Now:

Guys, you all know that I always say that it feels great to see a good song being accompanied with even a better music video. So, yes you guessed it right, I am feeling great right now.

The American singer, “Sabrina Carpenter” has shared a new music video for her song, “Paris” from her third studio album called, “Singular: Act 1”. The album was released on 9th of November, 2018.

The song, “Paris” has done great for the American singer as the fans showed very much love for the song. So, she decided not to stop and get more out of it by releasing the accompanying music video.

If you are one of the fans, who loved the song then my friend, this is your lucky day. The music video is surely gonna leave you WOW!

The visuals feature the stunning Sabrina in Paris. It sees Sabrina taking bath, laying on her bed with a rose in her hand, having meal, eating sweet cake and much more. I just can’t describe it with my words, the way our Sabrina looks in this video is just out of this world.

Watch the music video to Sabrina Carpenter’s, “Paris”: