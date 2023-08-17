Single review: Rita Ora – ‘I Will Never Let You Down’

The first single from Ora’s upcoming second album begs the question, if Calvin Harris can write songs like this, why doesn’t he have better songs for himself? Harris’ sound is all over this record but Ora makes it her own with her best single to date, balancing an RnB feel with a poppier sound that should prove to be pretty chart and radio friendly.

It lacks the edge and grittier sound of her first album singles but I like this change of direction.

Fun and catchy.

(7/10)

Buy: I Will Never Let You Down