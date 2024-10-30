‘Ready For It’ Lyrics + Audio

Taylor Swift’s Ready For It never gets old. The track is at number 53 on the top billboard charts. Seeing Swifties’ love for the song, we have decided to add the lyrics with audio as well.

Ready For It Lyrics

Knew he was a killer

First time that I saw him

Wonder how many girls he had loved and left haunted

But if he’s a ghost then I can be a phantom

Holdin’ him for ransom

Some, some boys are tryin’ too hard

He don’t try at all though

Younger than my exes but he act like such a man, so

I see nothing better, I keep him forever

Like a vendetta-ta

[Pre-Chorus]

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me, and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So I take my time

(Are you ready for it?)

[Verse 2]

Me, I was a robber

First time that he saw me

Stealing hearts and running off and never saying sorry

But if I’m a thief then

He can join the heist

And we’ll move to an island-and

He can be my jailer

Burton to this Taylor

Every lover known in comparison is a failure

I forget their names now

I’m so very tame now

Never be the same now, now

[Pre-Chorus]

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know

(No one has to know)

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So I take my time

(Are you ready for it?)

(Ooh, are you ready for it?)

Post-Chorus]

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

[Bridge]

I-I-I see how this is gonna go

Touch me and you’ll never be alone

I-Island breeze and lights down low

No one has to know

[Chorus]

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

You should see the things we do, baby

In the middle of the night, in my dreams

I know I’m gonna be with you

So I take my time

In the middle of the night

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

(Are you ready for it?)

Baby, let the games begin

Let the games begin

Let the games begin

(Are you ready for it?)