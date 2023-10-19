Post Malone and Swae Lee have Delivered a Song, “Sunflower” For ‘Spiderman’. NOW!

I know, you all are excited about the upcoming animated movie, “Spider Man: Into the Spider-verse” but the excitement just got bigger. Yeah, the American Rappers, “Post Malone” and “Swae Lee” has contributed in the soundtrack of the movie with a collaboration song titled, “Sunflower”.

Sunflower was premiered on thursday everywhere on the digital platforms but the movie will be out on December 14th.

We can relate, i mean i too was ready to catch a rap song when i came to know that these two hip hop stars were playing their part for the movie but to my surprise the song is not even a bit of Rap.

If i am wrong, correct me. But Sunflower is closer to POP. I don’t find any rap in it. you too will find these two stars singing and not rapping. But wait… All i know is the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, “Spider man: Into Spider Verse” has got way lovelier after the addition of this beautiful song.

Well, the radios are already loving it and almost 30 radios are streaming the song. And to me, the song is worth it. Stream below!

Listen To Post Malone and Swae Lee’s Collaboration, “Sunflower”: