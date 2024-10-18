Pink Slays on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With ‘What About Us’ and ‘Beautiful Trauma’

Pink was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live hosted by Kumail Ninjani last night making it her third time on the show. Pink stole the show with her amazing performance of “What About Us,” the first single of her new album Beautiful Trauma. Amidst a chaotic week when Harvey Weinstein’s sexual scandals and president Trump’s decisions are roasting things up, Pink chooses to deliver a powerful message through these lyrics of What About Us:

What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

What about all the broken happy ever afters?

What about all the plans that ended in disaster?

What about love? What about trust?

What about us?

Pink was wearing a grayish brown vest with a long matching blazer and large earrings. The “Beautiful Trauma” singer hit the heart of audience with her powerful vocals, leaving viewers totally amazed.

‘Beautiful Trauma’ One of The Biggest Hits of Pink

Switching her cloths to a fluffy pink vest with plaid pants to give her second song a more funky look. The second performance she gave the same night was ‘Beautiful Trauma’. The song has become one of the biggest hits of Pink’s career receiving more than six million views since the audio was released on YouTube on September 28.

Pink has recently collaborated with rapper Eminem for a new song.

