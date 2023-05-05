Single review: Panic At The Disco – ‘Nicotine ‘

The fourth single from PATD’s fourth album is not quite as addictive as an addiction to cigarettes but it’s well worth a few drags.

Comparing a relationship to cigarettes, the metaphors are present and correct on this poppier than expected number from the boys. With nods to dance music, this is different from what you might expect but the vocals familiar enough to give something for the fans to hook on.

It lacks the killer sounds of their earlier material but it’s a welcome return even if the radio-unfriendly hook won’t do them any favours.

(6/10)

Buy: Nicotine EP