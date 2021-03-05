Pale Waves Delivers a Live Video For “Eighteen”. Watch here:

The English alt-pop music group, “Pale Waves” has shared a new live video for their song, “Eighteen”. They recently performed the song in Manchester.

The song, “Eighteen” was released in July 2018. It was premiered exclusively on BBC Radio 1 Show. It is featured on the British group’s debut album called, “My Mind Makes Noises”.

Apart from this live video, The song is accompanied with an official music video as well which was directed by Adam Powell.

This new live video features the British group performing the song live in Manchester, as expected. In addition to that, it includes some behind the scene moments where the band members share a drink and get ready for their performance.

Watch the new live video to Pale Waves song, “Eighteen”:

The song, “Eighteen” brought fortune to Pale Waves as this was their first song that made its place on the charts outside Europe. Although, the song has been at number 55 on Billboard Japan Hot 100.