Official Music Video: “No Broken Hearts” by Bebe Rexha & Nicki Minaj

Bebe Rexha and Nicki Minaj collaboration “No Broken Hearts” now has an official music video. The music video was premiered yesterday on VEVO and YouTube. The music video is a must-watch for all Bebe fans. There is a sexier Bebe than you know that you’re going to watch in this video.

Bebe Rexha has kept it quite until she met Nicki Minaj. Not literally, but that’s how it seems on-screen. She’s shown her sexy side in her latest music video “No Broken Hearts”. Who knew she could be this sexy?

“No Broken Hearts” is the latest single from Bebe’s upcoming debut studio album. This single is an urban track with a lot of pop synths. Bebe has a strong message to deliver here.

The music video for “No Broken Hearts” is directed by Dave Meyers. You will see Bebe rocking back and forth on a swing with the lovely city skyline in the background. She looks gorgous everywhere in the video whether she’s showing her cuts in a white t-shirt and blue jeans or twerking on the floor and showing her cute booty in her ultimate raptress look.

By the time you have seen more than half the video, you think it’s too much sensuality for one music video. But then there’s Nicki’s part. You gotta see it yourself to find out how she took the limelight away from Bebe in just a few seconds. Watch the music video below.

Watch Music Video “No Broken Hearts” by Bebe Rexha and Nicki Minaj