Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first live dates revealed…

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have confirmed their first live dates will take place this autumn in the UK and Ireland.

The former Oasis star’s new band will be promoting their self-titled debut album with three dates in October. The gigs will be Noel’s first live performances since he headlined the Royal Albert Hall last year for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

More gigs are expected to be announced soon, although the size of venue and tour is yet to be determined – as Noel hinted in his recent press conference he is waiting to see how the album is received before committing to a full tour.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds live dates:

23rd October – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

27th October – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

29th October – HMV Hammersmith Apollo, London

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (5 August) from the usual tickets sites as well as www.noelgallagher.com – where you can also preorder the debut single The Death Of You And Me.

The highly anticipated debut album from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is released in the UK on 17 October – preorder it now at the All-Noise music store.



