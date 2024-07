Noel Gallagher has announced plans to play a special, one-off acoustic show in London in aid of War Child.

The gig will be at Camden’s Dingwalls on the 14 August – in association with XFM.

Tickets for the very intimate and exclusive acoustic gig will more than likely be given away in some form of competition, with the only instructions so far being to listen to XFM and keep your eye on xfm.co.uk and noelgallagher.com.

Here’s Noel doing his acoustic thing to get you in the mood: