Song Review: “Spoil My Night” by Post Malone featuring Swae Lee

Coachella 2018 has been a huge success so far. The Weeknd cried for Selena Gomez while performing his latest hit while Cardi B gave us pregnant-twerks, which is probably the first time that we have seen someone twerk with a belly bump.

Apart from all these news, Coachella has also blessed us with some new music by Post Malone who performed his unheard unreleased new song “Spoil My Night”. Swae Lee has assisted the track. It was a hit performance as the crowds at Coachella showed their joy for the new song by making a lot of noise.

This live-debut of his new song came as a surprise. He didn’t make any announcements about the song. There were no leaks and no one knew about it. That’s kind of rare these days with new singles being leaked all the time. We will have the official studio version of this song released on Friday night.

The performance was nearly perfect with the only ingredient missing was Swae Lee who didn’t make it to the Coachella. However, the song had his vocals. This upbeat track will be included in Post Malone’s second studio album. The album is titled “Beerbongs & Bentleys” and it is planned to come out on 27th April this year. You can watch the performance below and enjoy this new song.

Watch Post Malone delivering debut-performance of “Spoil My Night” ft. Swae Lee at Coachella 2018