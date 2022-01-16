Single: “We Should Be Togher” by Pia Mia – Listen to HQ Version

Pia Mia seems on track to release her debut album this year now that has released 4th single from this album. This new single is titled “We Should Be Together” and it’s available on iTunes.

This is the right time for Pia Mia to release her debut album as she is already popular. Her singles are a hit and she has a wide fan following already. It seems that the stage is perfect for sexy R&B singer to launch her first album. On top of that, she is a Kylie Jenner friend, which means she can use plenty of PR as well.

Pia Mia, who has a contract with Interscope Records, premiered her new single on Spotify. It’s a song that will raise her fans’ expectations again after they went somewhat downhill with her previous single “On & On”. The song has a sexy theme where Pia Mia wants to have ‘a little sex with the Netflix on’ and she doesn’t like ‘phones’ and ‘friends’. It’s a cool and somewhat steamy song that will help Pia Mia pitch her debut album – that is, if she decides to release any news about it.

Time to listen to this new R&B track from Pia Mia.

Listen to “We Should be Together” by Pia Mia in Full HQ on Spotify