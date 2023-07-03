Single “Ur So Beautiful” by Grace VanderWaal

Grace VanderWaal, who is only 15 years old, went to the big stage when she appeared on America’s Got Talent a few years back. After she won the competition, she not only had a lot of fans but a lot of people who were actually expecting her to deliver greatness considering they saw a 15-year-old winning the competition. Nevertheless, Grace hasn’t disappointed as she’s been giving us hit after hit. The streak seems never-ending.

The American singer released “Stray” – both were gems – followed by “Hideaway” and now “Ur So Beautiful” which is another masterpiece. The track is written by Brittany Amaradio and Sophie Hawkins. The lyrics are empowering and somewhat romantic at the same time. It reminds you that ‘you are beautiful’ – not only when you’re facing your bathroom mirror but you get this feeling without having to look at the mirror. That’s what this track is about. Grace has also released a lyric video along with the audio. Listen to the track below.

Listen to “Ur So Beautiful” by Grace VanderWaal