Single: Shawn Mendes Premiers “Ruins” in a Live Performance to Kick off His World Tour

Shawn Mendes has kicked off his world tour by premiering a new song in his performance at Radio City Music Hall, New York. The new single sent fans into a frenzy as it showed them a different side of Shawn who could sing blues and remind them of John Mayer.

Shawn’s debut album “Handwritten” had retro arrangements and there were no synthetic studio beats. Instead, Shawn decorated it with live drums acoustic guitar clicks and string sections. This new single indicates a different sound from his debut album.

The Vine-turned-sensation Shawn actually indicated a few months back about possible venture into blues when he tweeted at John Mayer asking him if he could cut a solo on a song of his. It isn’t a coincidence. Shawn definitely had plans and wanted John to help.

You can watch the video for this new single below.

Watch “Ruins” by Shawn Mendes – New Single