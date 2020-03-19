While All other Spice Girls are busy counting their cash between reunion tours, Melanie C never hit the brakes on her music career. Mel has released seven studio albums and also a long list of collaborations and stand-alone singles.

She is now back with her new single ‘Who I am’ it was released today(19 March) on youtube. The spice girl had announced on twitter about her upcoming track and also shared one of the looks.

Mel is always up for different adventures, she’s 46 now and still going the last time we heard from her she had collaborated with drag collective ‘Sink The Pink’ on ‘High Heels’ a club banger. The enduring hitmaker has done it all from hip-hop to pop-rock anthems and even some musical covers.

On ‘Who I am’ Mel says “This is a very personal song to me and it’s exciting and scary to share it with the world. I hope you all love it as much as I do”.Watch the stunning single below

New Single Review+Official MV: Who I am by Melanie C